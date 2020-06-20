UK Government Air Bridges talks lead to Surge in Bookings for Holidaymakers to Spain

UK holiday ‘air bridges’ with 10 other countries likely to be in place as soon as July 4th. The UK Government is set to reveal a list of countries, likely to include Portugal, Spain, France, and Greece, where sun-seeking holiday Brits will be able to travel without having to go into quarantine as soon as July the 4th.

The plans, if passed, would take effect on July 4 following a Government announcement on June 29, the date when the new policy is due to be reviewed for the first time. Currently, travellers arriving in the UK currently face 14 days of isolation under new mandatory quarantine rules – with fines threatened for anyone who does not comply.

Spain is also considering forging a reciprocal agreement with talks currently in progress and a decision expected within the next few days. If successful, then Spains` tourism industry would be on its way to making a full recovery, just in time to save the summer season.

Emma Coulthurst of price comparison website Travelsupermarket says talk of air bridges has led to an increase in searches for holidays abroad. “In the past week there has been an 18% increase in searches for package holidays to Spain,” she said.

“Things have completely flipped in the last fortnight on the back of talk of

air bridges and European countries reopening.”

Meanwhile, booking site Skyscanner says it has seen a 34% increase in searches for return trips from the UK in the week beginning June 7, compared to May 10.

Both the UK and Spain have had their economies badly damaged by the coronavirus crisis, BA, Ryanair and EasyJet have been pressurising the government to scrap the quarantine requirement, citing it would cause unrepairable damage to the airline industry.

