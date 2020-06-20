San Juan Cancelled!

The cancellation of festive activities in Marbella as a result of the coronavirus pandemic continues. After the Fair of San Bernabé, the celebration of the Virgen del Carmen, scheduled for July 16, was cancelled.

This Friday, the City Council has reported that there will also be no San Juan Night, on June 24th and bonfires are prohibited.

Through a statement, the government team has reported that, due to the exceptional circumstances arising from the COVID-19 health crisis, this year the traditional celebrations planned for San Juan will be suspended.

In addition, “no bonfires on the coast may be authorised for this reason”.

The objective, indicated by the Council, is to ensure compliance with the prevention measures established by the health authorities.

They also report that police presence will be strengthened and citizens’ “prudence and accountability” are called for in the area of specific health recommendations and measures for pandemic containment.

The Night of San Juan has a great following in the municipality and usually gathers thousands of people on the beaches, next to the traditional bonfires.

In addition, the City Council has prepared in recent years musical activities, on the beaches in Marbella, and in La Salida, in San Pedro Alcántara.

All this is cancelled by the pandemic and no bonfires will be allowed.

The decision has been communicated just five days before the San Juan