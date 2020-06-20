Jelllyfish alert in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Beachgoers in Guardamar Del Segura in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca are being urged to take care as MeteOrihuela warns ‘jellyfish are still coming to the white coast!’

BATHERS are being warned of their presence, and asked to be cautious to avoid stings.

In a tweet, the MeteOrihuela, a meteorological project for the region, shared snaps of ‘specimens of these marine animals on the beaches’ taken by Felix Marin.

¡Siguen llegando #medusas a la #CostaBlanca! Esta tarde (20/06/2020), ejemplares de estos animales marinos en las playas de #GuardamarDelSegura (#Alicante). Precaución ante posibles picaduras. Imágenes: Félix Marín. pic.twitter.com/k5zfpCZChP — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 20, 2020

On Wednesday, June 18, bathers were reportedly asked to leave the water at Playa Levante in Benidorm, to safeguard them against stings as blooms of jellyfish were spotted close to the beach.