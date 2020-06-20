Barcelona police investigation after 18,000 masks with forged labels offered for sale on Whatsapp

Barcelona police are investigating three suspects who allegedly offered almost 19,000 masks with forged certificates and ‘irregular’ disinfectant gel for sale on Whatsapp.

THE Guardia Civil in Collbato discovered 18,400 masks and 1,526 litres of disinfectant gel without sanitary registration and false labelling were being advertised.

Three people are being investigatd in connection with crimes against public health and false documentation.

As part of the inquiry, Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Guardia Civil in Barcelona located a warehouse in Collbató where the material was stored, and an inspection uncovered a number of ‘irregulartities’.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said: “These products had been offered through the Whatsapp messaging channel to numerous contacts that those investigated had obtained as clients in the exercise of their professional activity as distributors of household appliances.”

The investigation continues.