Velez-Malaga extends offer to benefit residents with extra social services in Axarquia

THE Velez-Malaga Community Social Services will act as a managing centre for the more than 4,000 families in the area who will be able to benefit from the Ingreso Mínimo Vital. Information and advice will be provided and applications will be processed from both the Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar offices, by appointment. The councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González, pointed out that “in this way, local administrations can help citizens, in this case, to request a much-needed benefit at this time and that will support thousands of households.”

There will be three technicians dedicated exclusively to this service to streamline the procedures as much as possible and try to ensure that the families of Velez-Malaga are among the first to receive this aid. This is a permanent measure granted by Social Security, and approved by the central government, “which will allow income to be redistributed, promote social inclusion and insertion in the labour market and, in turn, will have a positive impact on the reactivation of the economy since part of that money will go towards acquiring basic necessities in local commerce,” added the mayor. González explained that support and advice will be provided through the Social Services for the processing of the application and the necessary documentation, reviewing it to verify that it is complete for sending through the single window of registration to Social Security. Applicants will be guided in accessing the Social Security website and will be shown the different ways of filing the applications, “one of them also being to present the application to citizens as their representative with a digital certificate through the Registry of Entrance of the Social Services of Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar by prior appointment.”