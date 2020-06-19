Oh dear another one?

Mamma Mia fans are going Supertrooper over the news that it’s been revealed there will be a third film in the franchise, apparently it was always “meant to be a trilogy”. er.. ok. Judy Craymer said she was planning to use lockdown to conceptualise Mamma Mia! The Movie 3. -- Advertisement --



She said. ‘I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see.”

Claiming that it had already got the go-ahead from movie bosses, she added: “I know Universal would like me to do it”.

Oh good, so it sounds like it’s definitely in the pipelines at some point.

While Judy didn’t divulge what a third movie would look like, or who would star in it, she did tease that she wanted to use four new Abba numbers written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus for their virtual concert with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Both the previous Mamma Mia! films went down a storm in the box office, with the 2008 film and its 2018 sequel collecting just over $1bn, (€800M) between them worldwide.



The big names in Mama Mia! include Meryl Streep, Lily James, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski and Stellan Skarsgård.