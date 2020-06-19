Nerja animal shelter opens charity shop to raise fund for dogs and cats in Spain’s Axarquia

THE Costa Animal Society (CAS) is slowly trying to get back to work, though playing catch up with nearly three months lost. For example, one consequence of the lockdown was that the taking of cats for neutering was not allowed, which has left a great number of young kittens now needing homes or foster homes.

Another consequence was that with the grounding of flights our ability to rehome abroad was shut down so the animals that were reserved for families in northern Europe and Scandinavia are still with us adding months of additional costs.

Also, with our shop closed and no fundraising events possible, we would like to give a big thank you to those who generously donated allowing us to continue to look after those animals already in our care. We can only hope that the “new normal” will turn out to be an improvement on the old normal and that these last three months have awakened a renewed sense of compassion not just for our fellow man but for all living things.

The CAS charity shop is open again with great bargains on men’s and ladies’ clothing, accessories, books, bric-a-brac, and many other surprises. The shop’s large inventory is clean and well-presented with a friendly staff of volunteers on hand to help.

The shop welcomes donations. Please help us to restock our shelves. All proceeds go directly towards helping our animal friends in need, primarily for vet bills and kennelling costs.

The Costa Animal Society (CAS) shop is located next door to the Good Stuff Café in Nerja at No 2 Calle Castilla Perez. Our opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm. The shop phone number is 643 625 334.

CAS is always eager to hear from people who are interested in becoming shop volunteers. One four hour shift once a week makes a big difference. There are always two volunteers per shift making for a safe, relaxed, congenial environment. For more information please stop by the shop and ask to speak with our shop manager May Delaney.

If you would like to meet one of the animals under CAS’s care and are looking to adopt or are willing to foster a pet please contact Kurt and Laura at 952 521 426 or Fiona through the CAS website www.casnerja.webs.com, or Facebook page \casnerja.

The Costa Animal Society (CAS) is pleased to announce that a special quiz night will be held at Fitzgeralds in Nerja on Tuesday July 28 beginning at 7pm. The theme will be 60s/70s trivia hosted by quiz mistress Jane Howard.

Tickets are only €5 per person, up to six people per team, with prizes for both the best and worst teams. Be sure to book early as these evenings are great fun and help to raise much-needed money to care for the abandoned/abused dogs are cats in Nerja and Maro.

Fitzgeralds is located under Supersol on Calle Antonio Ferrandis Chaquete, 2 in Nerja. Tickets are available from Fitzgeralds, 951 550 585, or WhatsApp Jane Howard on 34 643 515 428. We hope to see you there!