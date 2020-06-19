British clubbers’ Spain summer partying plans dashed as Balearic government confirms Ibiza and Magaluf venues banned from opening

IT was expected, but today Friday it had been confirmed: the Balearic government has banned nightclubs in Ibiza’s West End and Mallorca resorts Magaluf and Playa de Palma from opening their doors in the new normality to prevent any potential spread of Covid-19.

The resorts have a reputation for a tourism of full-on partying, alcohol-fuelled excess, and all three are subject to a Government decree approved in January to try and curb extreme behaviour by holidaymakers.

Now the regional administration has concerns their nightlife scenes, which attract clubbers from around the world, international celebrities among them, could turn into infection focal points.

The prohibition on nightspot openings also applies to all establishments in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera with capacities of more than 300 people, explained regional administration spokesperson Pilar Costa at a press briefing.

All the rest will have to shut by 2am and dancing is out. Tables and chairs are to be set out on dance floors to make sure no one is tempted to have a boogie.

So-called “party boats” are also not permitted.

Costa said that only Ibiza West End, Magaluf and Playa de Palma venues with bars, cafes and restaurants can open.

The outdoor terraces of any establishment can open, as long as they have prior authorisation, and with no more than 100 customers, seated, and with the regulation safety distance between tables.