Will he need snuggles when you’re away?

Your family pet needs good company while you are away.
Some people are already planning trips for later in the year and have started looking for the right pet sitter to care for their pets. Some pets need more attention and snuggles than others. HouseSitMatch finds pet lovers for you to care for your favourite pets.

If you are going away from home why not try and find a pet lover through House Sit Match to watch over your family pets. If you are planning a trip now for 2021 you’ll want the best care for your pets. Please check out our services atHouseSitMatch.comsign up as a homeowner and we can help you plan for the best house and pet sitters.

How does it work?
You join as a pet and homeowner member, for this, there is a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters are mailed your advert, they respond and then you choose who you would like to care for your pets.

What makes HouseSitMatchunique?
The careful checking of all our members makes us unique. Unlike other housesitting and petsitting networks, at Housesitmatch.com we ID check all our members. We also offer housesitters a police and background check on registration. We do this because it makes our network safer and helps us maintain a high bar for housesitters caring for your precious pets and homes.
Please check our Trustpilot reviews online to see what our clients say about our service.
Trustpilot Testimonials– 4.8/5 Excellent rating (New Trustpilot rating scale)
Here’s what members have said about us- Housesit Match found us a perfect housesitter… Housesit Match found us a perfect house sitter while we were away in Canada and we were delighted with the care and attention that Housesit Match took in helping us find the right person.
Ros Morris– Dogowner

 

How do you join?
Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com – Choose a membership plan– Please note prices go up soon so sign up now on a subscription to secure these prices: Standard (DIY option)= £69 pa
Premium (with support at each step)= £89 pa
Do you need a housesitter?
Get in touch.
House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and pet sitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation!
Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code P2020– an exclusive offer for readers.
To find a house pet-sitter go to http://www.HousesitMatch.com





