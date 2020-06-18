URGENT PRODUCT RECALL FROM ASDA, TESCO, MORRISONS, AND SAINSBURY’S

Primula cheese is being taken off British supermarket shelves and recalled as it may contain bacteria that could lead to Botulism and possible paralysis.

Primula cheese has tested positive to being contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a type of bacteria which could cause a dangerous type of food poisoning called Botulism.

The toxins of the bacteria are extremely powerful and they attack the nervous system and could cause paralysis. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an urgent product recall, branches of Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are all impacted by the withdrawal notice.

A spokesperson said: “As a precaution, we have stopped all product distribution. We have also instructed retailers to remove Primula tubes from shelves with immediate effect. Customers are also advised not to eat any Primula cheese tubes they have already purchased.”

Early symptoms of Botulism include cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea, while paralysis can happen early after signs of slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and dropping eyelids.

The problem was discovered during routine testing, as a result, all of Primula’s cheese has been recalled by the manufacturer as a precaution.

Anyone who has recently bought the product is being advised not to eat it. Instead, Primula can be contacted on 0800 716 551 or through the email address primula@kavli.co.uk where a refund will be made.