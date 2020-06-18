The Spanish Government Launches its ‘Spain for Sure’ Campaign in Bid to Attract Holidaymakers Worldwide

The Spanish government’s initiative intends to attract foreign tourists and transmit a message of confidence now the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over in the country.

Businesses on Spain’s Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, and Madrid welcomed the news as the tourism sector has born the economical brunt of the coronavirus in Spain. Thousands of its workers are still claiming ERTE and cannot wait to return to work as, from June 21, the country will attempt to return to a new ‘normality.’

The ‘Spain for Sure’ campaign is bound to have a major effect on the tourism sector in Spain as a lot of money, time and effort has been put into the project, it has been in the planning stage for months and now it will be revealed to the world tonight.

The Prado Museum in Madrid will be the scene of the launch of the campaign at 7.00pm tonight (Thursday June 18), which is three days before Spain opens its borders with the European countries of the Schengen area, except Portugal, that is scheduled for July 1.

Along with Don Felipe and Doña Letizia, the King and Queen of Spain, there will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, Tourism and Commerce Industry Minister Reyes Marot, and Minister ofCulture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.