Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Furious’ as trademark application for Archewell foundation REJECTED!

APPLICATION REJECTED! – The former royals’ ambitious plan to launch a new foundation named Archewell has been hit with another major roadblock.

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals earlier this year, had their application turned down because they did not sign the document and they did not pay all the required fees.

The paperwork, which was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 3, was also said to be ‘too vague.’ The couple, whose documents were filed by the Delaware-based law firm Cobblestone Lane LLC, have since been sent an ‘Irregularity Notice’ by the patent examiner at the USPTO.

An examiner reportedly reviewed their application on May 26, before they were sent an ‘Irregularity Notice’ by the USPTO, which listed a number of errors in the application.

-- Advertisement --



This included the vague nature of the proposed charitable work, the Notice also had a number of changes to make, which will reportedly need to be made by the former royal couple’s attorney, Marjorie Witter Norman, by August 22. If they fail to do this, it will leave the application ‘abandoned.’

Archewell

Archewell, is derived from the Greek word for ‘source of action’ and the inspiration behind the name of their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.