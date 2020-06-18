Norwegian School Costa Blanca donates five laptops to Alfaz initiative to breathe new life into unwanted IT devices

THE Norwegian School Costa Blanca donated five laptops to Alfaz’s Banco de Dispositivos Informaticos (IT Devices Bank).

The laptops are ready to use and four of the school’s 260 pupils recently presented them to Alfaz’s Education councillor, Dolores Albero, and Other Nationalities councillor, Martine Mertens. They were accompanied by the school’s director Jorid Skinnehaugen Myhre and Robert Amine, who serviced the computers.

-- Advertisement --



Alfaz’s IT Bank was created to cover the needs of new teaching methods that emerged during the State of Alarm and required pupils studying at home to have computers or tablets.

Recycling computers, tablets and phones by recycling instead of throwing them away also makes social and sustainable use of them, Dolores Albero said. All donated devices are reconditioned, providing work for local businesses while forming links between donors and the pupils.

Unwanted computers, tablets and phones may be left at the town hall’s Education department located on the ground floor at Alfaz’s Casa de Cultura.

Those that are beyond repair will be taken to the Punto Limpio recycling point for their correct disposal.