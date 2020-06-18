Madrid resident falls to his death after locking himself out of 2nd home on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A Madrid resident has tragically fallen to his death after locking himself out of his second home on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE 54-year-old had left his keys inside his third-floor apartment on an urbanisation in Denia, and tried to get in by climbing over his neighbour’s balcony this afternoon.

But according to sources, he lost his footing, managed to hold on to the railing of the second-floor balcony before fatally falling to the ground.

The local police tried to resuscitate the victim with a defibrillator, and ambulances from SAMU and Basic Life Support (BLS) as well as the fire brigade were called to the scene, but couldn’t save the victim.