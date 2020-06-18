Lewis Hamilton has Removed Critical Comments about Helmut Marko of Red Bull over Fake BLM Statement

YESTERDAY (June 17) F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took to social media criticising Helmut Marko Austrian head of Red Bull Formula 1 for allegedly making a remark about Black Lives Matter which Hamilton found offensive.

His comments said “Helmut, it deeply saddens me that you consider fighting for equal treatment of black people and people of colour, a distraction.

“I’m actually quite offended. A distraction for me was fans showing up in black face to taunt my family on race weekends. A distraction for me was the unnecessary and additional adversity and unfair treatment I faced as a child, teen, and even now, due to the colour of my skin.

“I hope this speaks volumes to the few people of colour you do have on your team, about your priorities and how you view them. Wake up. This sport needs to change.”

Unfortunately, the comment to which he referred was not made by Marko and was in fact a piece of fake news which was wrongly attributed to him by the Essentially Sport website which has since apologised.

Now according to the Independent newspaper in the UK, Hamilton has privately apologised to Marko and has removed all of his comments from social media.