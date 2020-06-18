Health and Beauty News: Duchess of delights

FOR those of you who wonder how the Duchess of Sussex always looks radiant we have a few answers for you.

Meghan likes using natural alternatives in her skin routine like organic Botox or essential oil-based cosmetics and opts for a surgery-free option to keep her face relaxed and stunning.

The secret is called Bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial, a massage used to get rid of stress from the inside out, It activates the lymphatic and circulatory system, strengthens muscle fibres, drains tissues, removes toxins and highlights facial contours.

-- Advertisement --



It was discovered that excessive stress causes you to tightly clench your jaw whilst you sleep

“On the days I do this treatment, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted,” the Royal said during an interview.

The Duchess is such a big fan of these relaxing facials she even has an at-home special massage routine to make sure that the great results last longer.