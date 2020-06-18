Health and Beauty News: Duchess of delights

FOR those of you who wonder how the Duchess of Sussex always looks radiant we have a few answers for you.
Meghan likes using natural alternatives in her skin routine like organic Botox or essential oil-based cosmetics and opts for a surgery-free option to keep her face relaxed and stunning.
The secret is called Bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial, a massage used to get rid of stress from the inside out, It activates the lymphatic and circulatory system, strengthens muscle fibres, drains tissues, removes toxins and highlights facial contours.
It was discovered that excessive stress causes you to tightly clench your jaw whilst you sleep
“On the days I do this treatment, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted,” the Royal said during an interview.
The Duchess is such a big fan of these relaxing facials she even has an at-home special massage routine to make sure that the great results last longer.