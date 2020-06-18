Andalucia & Costa del Sol Restaurants & Bars Prepare to Serve Even More Customers in New Normal from Sunday

From June 21, Andalucia will allow its restaurants and bars to serve more customers as the region enters the ‘New Normal’ conditions next week, thanks to the State of Alarm ending at the weekend.

The Junta of Andalucía has confirmed that bars and restaurants can serve up to a maximum capacity of 75% inside their establishments, and up to 100% capacity on terraces, from this Sunday. However, hospitality venue owners must ensure that a distance of one and a half meters between tables is maintained. The Junta has also imposed a maximum table occupancy of 25 people.

Commenting on the relaxed rules, Andalusia’s President Juanma Moreno, stated: “On Sunday we start the challenge of gradually recovering old habits that Covid-19 forced us to change.” Nevertheless, he insisted that the region’s Covid-19 health situation will be constantly reviewed, in case restrictions need to be tightened again. He asked Andalucians to “remain cautious and continue to be responsible, as an example for all of Spain”, as it has been throughout these past months amid the lockdown.

The further relaxing of restrictions will provide a much-needed boost for the hospitality industry, which suffered huge losses during the lockdown, as reported.