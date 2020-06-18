Almijara residence in Competa, wins Best Modern Guesthouse award in Andalusia

Almijara Residence, a guesthouse in Cómpeta – a pueblo blanco in the Andalusian province of Malaga – has won the European “Travel & Hospitality Award 2020 ” for being the Best Modern Guesthouse in Andalusia.

Almijara Residence was established in 2017, and is owned and run by South African born, Maurice Jonker and a Zimbabwean, Paul Tilly. “We are very pleased and proud with this immense accolade,” said Mr. Jonker.

The award was based on the recency, volume and content of guest reviews over five different review websites, including Trip Advisor and Booking.com between March 2019 and February 2020; interviews with guests and a “secret shopper” stay by two judges.

Almijara Residence is already ranked the number one BnB in Cómpeta on Trip Advisor (www.shorturl.at/qCPV2 ) and last year, one of the United Kingdom’s oldest newspapers, “The Times” voted it one of the “Top 20 Hideaways in Andalusia” (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/andalusias-20-best-hideaways-vppbg6z86 )

“This is a great honour for Andalusia, and for Malaga, but most importantly for Cómpeta. Once Spain’s tourism returns to normal, it will be an immense draw card for Cómpeta to claim that it has the best modern guesthouses in the whole of Andalusia. The indirect business it will also bring in for local restaurants, bars and local tourism companies will be substantial,” said one of the owners, Paul Tilly.

Almijara Residence is renowned for their breakfasts, with guests consistently mentioning them in their reviews. “We like to offer contemporary or Spanish twists on firm favourites, such as watermelon gazpacho, Courgette and Lemon Curd muffins, and Babotie filo pastry cups”, said Maurice Jonker.

Cómpeta is a 500 year old village which has long been referred to as the Pearl of the Axarquia region, and is situated at the base of the Tejada, Almijara, y Alhama mountain range with breath-taking mountain and sea views.