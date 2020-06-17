UK Breaking: 14-Year-Old Boy from Hampshire Charged with Plotting Terror Attack

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with plotting a terror attack, according to Hampshire Police.

The teenager, from Eastleigh, was charged today with one count of Islamist terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), said the unnamed boy was arrested by detectives under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

The boy will appear before Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London on Thursday.

A CTPSE statement said: “We know that the community of Eastleigh might be concerned about this news.”

“However, Hampshire Constabulary have been working closely with colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South East on this investigation.”

“And we want to reassure you that we believe the investigation is isolated, and with no known wider risk to the community.”

“If you think you have seen something suspicious that may be linked to terrorist activity, have the confidence to share those concerns.”

“It may be unusual behaviour in a particular place or at a particular time of day – don’t rely on others.”

The case is likely to continue for some time.