Old football ground will welcome crowds again on Spain’s Costa Blanca as its transformed into drive-thru cinema

An old football ground will welcome crowds again in Los Alcazares on Spain’s Costa Blanca as its transformed into a drive-thru cinema for the summer.

THE disused pitch, which was abandoned after being washed away several times by floods, will screen movies on Friday nights at 10 pm throughout July and August.

The Town Hall aims to recreate “a drive-in cinema in the purest American style of the 1950s”.

A council spokesperson said: “The difficult circumstances that the country is going through due to Covid-19 prevent from being able to carry out other kind of summer activities in which large numbers of people gather, such as standing concerts and other kind of traditional festivities.

“For this reason, José Carlos Castejón, Councillor of Fiesta, is working on other alternatives so that the residents of Los Alcazares have options for leisure.”

The exact films and dates will be released in the next few days.