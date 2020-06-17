Free holidays for the elderly as part of Malaga province Senior Tourism plan in Spain

THE Diputacion de Malaga resumes the Senior Tourism plan, which allows 2,500 senior residents of the province to be given free holidays in hotels in various towns on the coast including those in Torrox.

The beneficiaries will be able to enjoy two nights of stay in hotels in Ronda, Antequera, Torrox, Mijas, Marbella or Malaga capital. In the first edition, started last year, you could enjoy these days between September and March. On this occasion, the president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, announced this Wednesday at a press conference that the dates may be brought forward.

Those who are 65 years of age will be able to enjoy two nights stay with a companion who meets the same conditions or with a son or daughter who has a disability equal to or greater than 45 per cent. The date for submitting applications to the Diputacion begins June 22.