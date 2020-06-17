EuroMillions are Back – Spain’s Lottery No Longer Suspended During Lockdown

The State Society of Lottery and Gambling announced the suspension of all lottery games back in the middle of March when the Royal Decree was first enacted to help contain the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the State Lottery and Gambling these measures were to remain in force during the Royal Decree, the government body issued, “we regret the inconvenience that all these decisions may cause, but given the seriousness of the public health problem raised, we must align ourselves with the efforts of our society to protect the primary interest which is good health”.

Nevertheless, now that Spain is approaching the new normality and most of the country is in Phase 3 the lotto is back on and waiting for a lucky winner to claim their prize.

The National Lottery has been back in business since May 18 and the draws resumed on June 11.

Gaming terminals, with the exception of horse-riding bets, were enabled in the week of May 18, more specifically this is when the EuroMillions and Primitiva Lottery began.

Furthermore, the Gordo de la Primitiva and the Bono Loto have been open since May 25.