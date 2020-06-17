Cut yourself some slack

I’m a Mindset Mentor, I guide people, using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy techniques to help overcome a negative mindset, yet I don’t always have my s**t together.

In fact, there are the odd occasions where I have complete meltdowns! This was one of those days, 3 days ago, when both my son and I had complete meltdowns! He was stressed over exams that are set in a whole new way, I was trying to be mum of the year doing everything I can to support him, he was trying to juggle exam studying with everyday class, I was trying to juggle home life, work-life balance. He cried, I cried, we both cried together. That night, when everyone was asleep, I sat at the table on my terrace in tears. I was at my wit’s end trying to figure out what to do, I held my hands together and I prayed… Universe, please give me some guidance.

I’m trying so hard to be the best at all aspects of my life but I feel like I’m failing. How can I give everything and everyone my all at the same time? Please, show me or tell me something, anything! I went to bed that night exhausted! The next day, I promised I would stay calm and in control. I started my day full of positivity. 1st on the results list (I don’t do to-do lists)… Dog poo clear up. The conversation in my head went like this; Dione, leave it until tomorrow, 1 day won’t hurt. Ahh, but you didn’t do it yesterday… Yeah, but one more day won’t hurt. Yes, it will! I stood up, grabbed the bags and off I went.

That is when I found them; 3 little baby birds. Universe, I asked for guidance, I asked for help and you send me 3 birds to take care of. Did you NOT understand that I was telling you I’M GOING TO DROP THE BALLS IM JUGGLING!! How can I work with my 1:1 clients, run my members group, help my son with his studies, clean the house, complete my paperwork, complete the actions for my free course AND FEED 3 BIRDS EVERY 20 MINUTES!! Why? Why would you do this to me? What are you trying to teach me? This isn’t a lesson… Or is it?

-- Advertisement --



It wasn’t until this morning that it dawned on me. The birds WERE sent for a reason. They WERE a lesson I needed to learn. I add more pressure than I need to. I help so many others but forget about myself. I don’t need to do it ALL in a day. BABY STEPS WILL LEAD TO BIG STEPS. Do 1 thing at a time. Do each task with love and NEVER be hard on yourself. So, if you ever find yourself doing any of the above, stop! Read this and remember how amazing you really are!