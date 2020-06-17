Council in Spain’s Axarquia Encourages Residents to Keep Buying Locally

TORROX council is working hard to try to assist local businesses to recover lost income as quickly as possible following the upcoming end of the state of alarm.

At all times following the proper health guidelines, it has allowed the reopening of street markets, and is reintroducing the blue parking zones where drivers have to pay, in order to help circulate traffic in commercial areas.

Its most recent act is to gift 1,000 face masks to local shop keepers and stall holders, continues to encourage residents to buy locally and is distributing window stickers to those stores which meet the Covid-19 health protection measures.