Coronavirus: NHS Contact-Tracing App Originally set for May Launch now Planned ‘for Winter’

The NHS contact-tracing app that was heralded by the government as being ‘world-leading’, has now had its launch postponed.

Lord Bethell said the Department of Health was “seeking to get something going for the winter”.

The app is currently being trialed on the Isle of Wight, although there have been numerous glitches and tracers saying they have no work to do.

-- Advertisement --



The app was downloaded by 54,000 on the island, and although the government claim the trial to be successful, they now say it is not ready to be rolled out to the rest of the UK.

The trials were said to show that manual contact tracing is more effective than taking the technical route, which is something that has to be improved on by the end of the year.