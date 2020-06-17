Back in the Swing as Golf Lessons Resume in Costa del Sol Town in Spain

IF you want to learn how to play golf, the Estepona council has confirmed that both the El Paraíso and Esttebuna Golf Clubs have resumed classes which were suspended due to the state of alarm and more than 100 students can be accepted.

El Paraíso Golf Club is giving classes on weekends to a total of 60 children under 14 years of age and those interested in registering and obtaining more information can do so by calling 619 038 037.

The Esttebuna Golf Club, will be helping 50 students on the La Dalena municipal practice tee. Lessons are available on Saturdays and Sundays for children, from six years old, from 11am to noon, for men from 10am to 11am and women from noon to 1pm.

Those interested in registering for the next quarter, which will begin in September, can do so by calling 677 393 447.