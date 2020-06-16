Two pedestrians hit by drink driver in Costa Blanca’s Altea remain in hospital

Two pedestrians hit by a drink driver in Costa Blanca’s Altea last night remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

THE driver was allegedly travelling at speed towards Benidorm on the N332 at around 9.45pm when he lost control and hit two people walking past a petrol station at the entrance to the town.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (Cicu) mobilised an Emergency Medical Aid Service (Samu) unit and a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance, and the victims, aged 38 and 40, were taken to Marina Baixa Regional Hospital in Villajoyosa “in serious conditions”, after sustaining head injuries and fractures.

The Spanish driver tested positive for alcohol and has been arrested by Altea Local Police, sources close to the case told Efe.