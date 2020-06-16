Shocking Survey Shows That Over 70% of Medical Staff in Costa Blanca’s Valencia Have Had to Re-Use PPE

Results from a survey show that a shocking 70% of medical staff in Costa Blanca’s Valencia were forced to re-use personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus crisis.

The health crisis in Spain was extensively detrimental for medical staff working on the front lines. At the beginning of the pandemic, the overwhelming and global demand for PPE meant that many of the medical staff had to re-use materials.

Medical staff in Spain made up a high percentage of the population who were getting infected by the coronavirus due to the lack of PPE in hospitals and medical centres.

Now the SATSE union has conducted a survey which shows that approximately 7 out of 10 medical staff (71.6%) were forced to reuse FFP-2 or FFP-3 masks when caring for coronavirus patients.

This survey was carried out between the end of May and beginning of June and surveyed a total of 608 nurses across the Valencian community.

Furthermore, 7 out of 10 nurses agreed that more information regarding the training and management of Personal Protective gear was needed to help battle the coronavirus crisis, and only 33.2% of nurses said they had received this kind of training.