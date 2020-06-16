Search on for suspected hit-and-run driver leaving cyclist with serious spinal injuries in Turre on Spain’s Costa Almeria

GUARDIA Civil are still searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver who left a cyclist with serious spinal injuries in an incident in Turre on the Costa Almeria.

The victim’s family told the authorities the 60-year old had been out on his bike in the Sierra Cabrera mountains near the old firing range on the evening of June 3 when a vehicle went into him and hurled him onto rocky ground.

The Guardia reportedly combed the area where the accident took place, but failed to find any clue as to the identification of the motorist.

-- Advertisement --



Turre council has now put out an appeal on social media calling for the public to help out with the investigation.

“We urge any citizen who could give provide some clue as to what happened to inform the authorities, Local Police, Guardia Civil or Turre council, which could help clarify the facts”, the local authority asks.

“Your collaboration is vital to find out the circumstances of the accident and to help the family at these such difficult times.”