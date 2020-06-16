La Liga: Sevilla Relinquishes Late Lead in Draw with Levante

SEVILLA took on Levante yesterday in the team’s second match since La Liga resumed play last week.

Sevilla held a 1-0 lead, before defender Diego Carlos scored a late own goal, cancelling out Luuk de Jong’s opener and handing Levante a 1-1 draw in the process.

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and Diego Carlos had been involved in a mix-up, when defender Jorge Miramon’s cross was booted into his own net.

-- Advertisement --



Sevilla were the dominant team throughout the match, controlling the action until the dramatic own goal put paid to the team’s upper hand.

Since La Liga resumed last week, things have been very different for football spectators. With matches only available through TV streaming services and in the absence of a live audience, there is more of a video game feel to La Liga football now.

But fans are not deterred and despite a few technical hiccups, the on-pitch action is very real and that’s what football’s mainly about after all.