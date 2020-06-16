Italy’s Covid-19 daily deaths drop to 26, lowest in 3 months

ITALY’S daily coronavirus fatalities numbered 26 on Monday, the lowest recorded since March 2 and down from the 44 deaths the day before.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 was registered as 303, down from 338 on Sunday.

The data recorded for fatalities and new cases appears to be following a downward trend despite most lockdown restrictions being lifted and almost all businesses and activities resuming.

-- Advertisement --



The northern region of Lombardy has been the worst-hit by the virus and continues to be the epicentre. On Monday, 256 of the 303 new infections were recorded in Lombardy.

Nine regions registered no new cases of Covid-19: Fruili Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, Provincia di Bolzano, Umbria, Sardegna, Valle d’Aosta, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata.

Italy’s death toll now stands as 34,371 while the total of current positive cases is 25,909.