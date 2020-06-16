Green light for multi-million spend on road upgrades on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Diputacion de Almeria has given the green light to a nearly €9 million spend on upgrades to the province’s road network.

The move is part of the provincial council’s €54 million ‘Plan Almeria’ aimed at promoting social and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, and specifically to activate investment in towns and provide business for construction and auxiliary companies.

It is, the administration says, “a key sector for the province’s productive structure.”

According to the Diputacion the investment allows for an acceleration in the process of putting 24 highway modernisation projects out to tender, covering some 60 kilometres of road in more than 30 different municipalities throughout Almeria.

The main works include repairing and improving road surfaces, updated markers and improvements to roundabouts.

Diputacion Vice-President and Development deputy Oscar Liria underlined the importance of getting the works up and running as soon as possible.

“In the exceptional situation we are going through it is essential that the administrative time periods are accelerated to the maximum so that companies receive cash injections and a volume of work which allows them to keep going, to carry on growing, and above all, to maintain employment in the province”, he said.

Liria commented too on the importance of keeping Almeria’s highways in “optimum conditions” to facilitate communication between towns, for the transport needs of the agro-food, natural stone and other industries, to promote tourism in the province and do “make opportunities for Almerians equal, wherever they live.”

Road investments also help prevent depopulation in inland areas, he maintained.