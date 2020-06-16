Fears as coronavirus figures in Spain double in 24 hours

Reports that coronavirus cases in Spain have doubled in just 24 hours will send shockwaves through communities who are just coming to terms with the new normality.

THE sudden surge in new cases was announced by the Ministry of Health this evening with 76 cases reported compared to 40 yesterday. Madrid is still the worst affected with 42 new cases and 14 in Catalonia.

In total 244,328 have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic. The statistics are based on the number of positive PCR tests.

The update stated that 25 people had died from the virus in the last seven days – the same as Monday. The number of people hospitalised today was down on yesterday’s figures, from 94 down to 86. Six of those have been rushed into intensive care compared to three yesterday.