Entering Spain from the UK on June 21 is Not as Simple as Expected

DESPITE the excitement generated yesterday (June 15) by a tweet issued by the British Embassy in Madrid (and resounding observations in the press), stating that the Spanish government had indicated that it would open its borders to UK travellers from June 21, nothing is ever that simple.

Today, the Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya has reportedly said in an interview with the BBC that it is possible that anyone travelling from the UK may have to self-isolate for 14 days as any Spaniard going into the UK is required to do the same.

To add to the confusion, in Spain, regulations concerning the State of Alarm are actually issued by the Ministry of Health in a document described as a BOE but in the most recent document about who would be allowed into Spain on June 21, it refers to Schengen members only and of course the UK whilst still technically a member of the EU is not in Schengen.

So if you are a British holidaymaker you have a number of possible options, depending on who you believe and these are that on June 21, you may or may not be allowed into Spain, if you are, you may have to self-isolate for 14 days and then self-isolate for another 14 days when you return to the UK.

As various airlines are suing the British government over the imposition of the 14-day quarantine, it is perfectly possible that if it is dropped then Spain will be more welcoming to British visitors, but matters therefore continue to be ‘fluid.’

