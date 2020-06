DRIVING test theory exams will be possible to take again in Marbella following the suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year up to 6,000 learner drivers have taken the test at the Local Police facility and the head of the police Javier Martín told Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz that there will be an increased number of sessions in the coming months in order to break the backlog.

There will be tests four days a month in August with four sessions each day.