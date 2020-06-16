BIRTHDAY BHOY BEN SIGNS FIRST PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT WITH CELTIC

IT was a perfect 16th birthday for Ben Summers, because the Bhoy from Hamilton, (Scotland), has signed his first professional contract with Glasgow Celtic.

An attacking midfield player, Ben is thrilled to have signed a three-year contract with the Scottish premier division team known as The Hoops and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of other Youth Academy graduates such as James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Mikey Johnston who all helped Celtic to nine-in-a-row this season.

While Ben is hoping to become a Celtic star of the future, he’s already been a star of the small screen, because he featured in a film-length documentary on Celtic legend, Tommy Burns, in which Ben played a young Tommy Burns.

A contact at the world famous club said “everyone at Celtic wishes Ben a happy 16th birthday and best wishes for his future with the club”.