Supreme court raps Generalitat’s knuckles and rules that Valenciano decree exludes Spanish

SPAIN’S Supreme court upheld an earlier sentence rescinding some articles in the regional government’s Institutional Use of Valenciano decree.

Earlier, Valencia’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJ) revoked some of the articles included in the decree on the grounds that this excluded Spanish.

The regional government’s legal advisers, Abogacia de la Generalitat and STEPV-IV union representing teachers, lodged an appeal against the TSJ decision, hoping that some of the revoked articles could be readmitted.

These included the obligatory use of Valenciano for data processing and for signage used in official buildings and public roads.

Tenders for regional government contracts would have needed to be submitted in Valenciano and public sector employees would have been obliged to address each other in the regional language.

Had the decree’s questioned articles gone ahead they would have “completely” prevented the coexistence of the Spanish language within the Administration.