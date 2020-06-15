Pedreguer name-change for Avenida Juan Carlos I entangled in red tape and bureaucratic procedures for residents

PEDREGUER Town Hall intends to remove Juan Carlos I’s name from a local street.

Father of the present king, Felipe VI, he abdicated in his son’s favour in 2014 and is now under investigation to clarify accusations of illegal – and undeclared – commissions linked to Spain’s contract to build the Medina-Mecca high speed railway in Saudi Arabia.

The town hall’s announcement coincided with a similar motion from the anti-system party CUP which also wants a popular vote to choose a new name for the street.

The town hall revealed that it was already investigating the procedures for removing the name of Juan Carlos.

These involve approval from a plenary council meeting, a circular letter to properties on the street and Correos, a statement to Spain’s Statistics Institute (INE) and a notification the Catastro property register.

The town hall revealed that the name change will also affect the 276 registered occupants of Avenida Juan Carlos I’s 106 properties when renewing ID cards or driving licences. Standing orders will have to be modified at banks and, in the case of businesses, web pages and printed matter.