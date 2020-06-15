Orxeta celebrates a very special birthday as Esther Sanchez Gomis reaches 100

ESTHER SANCHEZ GOMIS celebrated her 100th birthday in the Marina Baja town of Orxeta.

The town hall paid tribute to its oldest female inhabitant with a small fiesta, while observing all the necessary health and safety measures.

“We would have liked a biggeer fiesta but the present situation obliged us to organise a more intimate event although we still wanted to celebrate this important day with Esther,” said Orxeta’s mayor, Jose Vicente Ferriz.

“Their years of accumulated experience and wisdom oblige us to treat our elders with love and we are filled with happiness to see Esther so full of health and energy,” Ferriz declared.