Mass flu vaccination campaign to be brought forward in Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A mass flu vaccination campaign is being brought forward in Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca due to a ‘risk of Covid-19 resurgence.’

PRESIDENT of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig has stressed “it is necessary to be able to differentiate in the autumn flu from the coronavirus.”

The Ministry of Health intends to make the initiative as broad as possible to reach all vulnerable sectors.

Puig said it is important the flu and coronavirus are not confused this autumn, as they have similar symptoms, adding, “vaccination is how we fight more effectively against the flu, which leaves thousands dead every year.

-- Advertisement --



“We want to speed up the process and bring forward the deadlines” for the regular vaccination campaign, said Puig, who insisted on the urgent need to achieve immunity against Covid-19.

The president added he will seek a “more intense” campaign to “clearly discern both diseases.”