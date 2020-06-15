LA NUCIA’S Camilo Cano sports centre reopens although first day was atypical due to the Levante-Sevilla match

LA NUCIA’S sports complex has reopened to the public although, like the last three months, the first day was atypical.

The installation opened at 6.30am but closed at 2.30pm for the Levante-Sevilla La Liga match which was played behind closed doors at the Camilo Cano stadium.

All the Valencia-based team’s remining 2019-2020 league matches will be played in La Nucia and possibly some of 2020-2021 season, as its own Ciutat de Valencia stadium is still being renovated.

-- Advertisement --



With the exception of Levante matches, La Nucia’s sports centre and heated swimming pool are now open from 6am to 9.30pm from Monday to Friday and between 9am and 6pm on Saturdays but is closed on Sundays.