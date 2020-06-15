Euro Weekly News political view and opinion from Spain:Yet another Institutional crisis

Another institutional crisis?

THE Borbon legacy started in 1700 with Felipe V, however, it has not been an easy path for the Royal house, they have been reinstated on four occasions Juan Carlos I being the last.

The latest scandals concerning the former King Juan Carlos I were related to offshore funds that were undeclared and kept in a Swiss bank alleged to be linked to a high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia. These claims have jeopardised the House of Borbon once again and triggered off demands for a republic from the left.

Juan Carlos I, was held in high regard for his role in the transition between the dictatorship and the democracy in Spain, with his high point in 1981 when he made a public television broadcast that became a major factor in the military backing down from a coup d’etat.

However, later scandals relating to embezzlement involving his daughter, Cristina, and the infamous hunting of elephants in Botswana led to a barrage of public criticism that is said to have made the former king abdicate in 2014.

Moreover, earlier this year Felipe VI relinquished his inheritance, which has been seen by many in Spain as a form of recognising its immoral origin.

The Monarchy in Spain has never gained the same affection from the public as the UK has, partly owing to the fact that there has not been a longstanding monarchy rule but also a dictatorship and a time as a republic. The UK press also favours it’s Royal family whereas in Spain this is not the case. Alfonso XIII to abdicated in 1931 when the republican parties won local elections, considered a plebiscite on the monarchy.

Spain has had two republics which were short-lived, nevertheless, many voices, especially from the left-wing, will take this opportunity to vindicate a new republic.

Podemos leader and Spain’s vice president, Pablo Iglesias, has on many occasions stated his clear vision of the republic and leaders from regional communities such as the Basque Country and Catalonia are more than happy to back the proposal.