Coastal authority Costas removes reminders of havoc that Storm Gloria wrought on the Denia coast

REPAIRS are underway to Denia’s seafront zones that were affected by Storm Gloria in January.

Gloria Calero, the central government’s delegate to the Valencian Community, recently visited Denia to inspect work being carried out by Spain’s coastal authority, Costas.

The government has allocated €205,000 for the repairs which should be finished by July 1 and the start of the high season.

Accompanied by Denia’s mayor Vicent Grimalt and councillors, Calero visited different areas including Punta Negra, the Les Rotes stream and the Marineta Cassiana promenade.

“All the work will be as natural as possible,” the delegate explained.

Erosion damage has been repaired and the maritime-terrestrial strip recovered for public use by removing all concrete elements from the Les Rotes stream.

The lookout on the Marineta Cassiana promenade, also damaged by Storm Gloria, is being demolished to provide more space for the beach while sand that was swept inland to the mouth of the River Racons will be used for a dune ridge to protect Les Deveses from erosion during storms.