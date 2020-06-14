Watch the Shocking Video as Flash Floods Continue to Wreak Havoc on the French Island Of Corsica

Flash floods strike Corsica’s capital after heavy rain bringing the city to a standstill.

Partially submerged cars were left in a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Ajaccio, on the French island of Corsica, the island is under an orange alert due to severe weather. In just a few hours, nearly two months’ worth of rain deluged portions of Ajaccio, the capital city.

Meteo France, the French meteorological service, reported that 44mm of rain fell in just four hours at the Ajaccio reporting station, twice the typical rainfall recorded for the entire month of June. Local media reported that three families had to be relocated and about 150 people rescued by firefighters.

At the onset of heavy rain, flash flooding became an issue for the coastal city almost immediately. Roadways essentially became rivers while parked cars and large recycling bins alike were swept away during the torrential rains.

Firefighters in the area performed multiple rescue operations to secure residents stranded in their vehicles. Many of the rescues occurred on the Maréchal Juin and Noël Franchini avenues just north of downtown.

Due to the very localised nature of the heavy downpours from these training thunderstorms, some portions of Ajaccio received much more rain than the official reporting station. Portions of the city received up to 120 mm (4.75 inches) of rainfall during the event, according to Météo France.