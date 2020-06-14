UK: Memorial of Heroic Policeman Keith Palmer Desecrated in Violent Protests in the Capital

In a shocking scene during some of the most violent protests seen in the Capital since the riots of 2011, a man was pictured urinating on the memorial of PC Keith Palmer, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in 2017.

PC Palmer was viciously stabbed during an attack on Westminster by terrorist Khalid Masood and died soon after in the grounds of Parliament.

MP Tobias Ellwood, who gave first aid to Constable Palmer as he lay dying, said the image of the man urinating next to the memorial outside the Palace of Westminster was “abhorrent”.

Masood had ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing Officer Palmer. He was eventually shot dead by a plain-clothes policeman.

Last night, a picture emerged from the protests in the capital showing a protester urinating next to PC Palmer’s memorial which sparked outrage, with calls made to identify the man.

