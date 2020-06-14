The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street Becomes Minnie the Minx to Teach Kids About Money

THE Bank of England is teaming up with TES (formerly the Times Educational Supplement) and Beano Studios to launch in July the Money and Me course for children aged from 5 to 11.

Using characters from the comic (which is now 80-years-old) such as Dennis the Menace and his dog Gnasher, there will be a series of 12 lessons supplied to schools in England, Scotland and Wales which will try to explain all about money and the need to save for the future and try to avoid debt.

It’s particularly appropriate at this time as Britain faces one of its most serious financial crises for decades caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for the State to support those on furlough during the lockdown.

Many youngsters will be well aware of the problems that have been faced over the past several months but would be unlikely to fully understand the financial problems the country and even their parents could be facing over the coming years.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said: “Financial literacy is essential for everyone. The Bank’s education programme is central to our role in equipping the public with sufficient financial and economic knowledge for their daily lives.”

The courses which include lessons, videos, games and topics for workshops will be free and available for all schools to download and it is believed that the involvement of these cartoon characters (even if many of them were not the most dedicated students) will encourage the youngsters to enjoy the lessons.