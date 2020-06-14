Spain’s Barcelona Forced to Close off Access to Four Beaches After They Reach 80% Capacity

The Urban Guard in Barcelona has been forced to limit the access to four different beaches on Saturday afternoon after they all reached 80% capacity (the maximum allowed during the de-escalation plan).

SOURCES from the City Council have explained that, after reaching maximum occupation, incoming bathers were prevented from accessing these beaches to avoid dangerous crowds.

In two of the closed beaches the permitted limit was reached at around 5.00pm, and the remaining beaches the maximum capacity was reached at around 6.15pm.

The influx of beachgoers is controlled by a series of sensors which calculate the occupied volume of the beaches and can be consulted in real-time on the City Council website: https://www.barcelona.cat/ca/que-pots-fer-a-bcn/banys-i-platges

Once the beach reaches maximum occupation, 80 per cent, is reached the sensors will activate the information mechanism, letting residents know that this beach is already full. Then beach monitors who work for the council explain the measures to the public and ask bathers to disperse and avoid crowds.