Madrid Parents Outraged by School Demand to Fork Out €600 for iPad

Parents in Spain are outraged by a Madrid school that is forcing them to fork out hundreds of euros for an iPad for their child’s education, for the next academic year.

The public school in Madrid’s Getafe is reported to be asking parents to buy their kids of primary school age an iPad, of a specific model and make, costing around €600. According to a report in EL BOLETÍN, parents were informed that “all families should acquire a specific model of an iPad, so their children can follow a new methodology in upcoming academic year.”

In fact, El Bercial de Getafe Public School is reported to be asking parents to buy an iPad valued at a whopping €600, which some simply cannot afford. The school’s website refers to a “one-to-one” project for which “each student needs to bring their personalised iPad” to complement text book learning and “continue with the line of work started in their early childhood education”. It’s reported that many other schools are making similar requests, but parents are simply outraged by the request.