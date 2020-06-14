‘Bullfighting is culture’ claim thousands of protestors in cities across Spain

THOUSANDS of pro-bullfighting protestors took to the streets in cities across Spain on Saturday, claiming the tradition is ‘culture’ and demanding the government treat it in the same way as other arts.

Sevilla clama contra este Gobierno antitaurino. pic.twitter.com/l9YtbnIIHS — Jesús Bayort (@JesusBAYORT) June 13, 2020

The demonstrators called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’ administration not to discriminate against bullfighting, declaring it “makes up part of the culture of a free people who celebrate the life of a mythical animal, with thousand year-old rituals.”

Andalucia capital Sevilla saw the biggest turnout. Famous bullfighters including Espartaco and El Cid were among the crowd who marched to the Plaza de España.

Other well-known bullfighters like El Juli and Emilio de Justo joined protesters in Badajoz and Caceres.

An unauthorised march in Madrid attracted several hundred, among them several members of far-right party Vox.

There was even a protest in Barcelona. There have been no bullfights in the Catalan capital for nine years.

In a communication read out in all the cities the protesters asked for the “respect of a society which does not think like us,” defending the “unalienable rights of all the collectives subjected to the brutal hounding of a society which should be based on tolerance and respect.”