Brutal attack to snatch company takings leads to three arrests in capital of Spain holiday island Mallorca

A BRUTAL attack to snatch the company takings from an employee in a Palma industrial estate has led to three arrests.

Police reported the woman had been on her way to a bank to pay in the money first thing in the morning on June 3 when she was set upon by three men.

They aimed pepper spray in the victim’s face and went to grab her handbag. She fell to the ground, realising that someone was trying to yank her bag off her, but unable to see her aggressor.

-- Advertisement --



She reportedly put up quite a resistance, but the attackers sprayed her again, and in the end got the bag and took off.

Police investigators recovered gloves and a can of spray from the scene of the attack. They also located a vehicle they suspected had been used by the robbers.

A raid on a workshop led to the discovery of six number plates, one of them stolen and others copied, which police believed were put onto the car used for the robbery. Officers also seized two cans of pepper spray, firearms cartridges, an airsoft gun and other clues pointing to a connection with the attack.

As well the detentions police searched three homes.

Police also reported that the investigation remained open and that the detainees could be linked to another attack last year.